Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Spelunker HD Deluxe Review

By Richard Seagrave
gamespew.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were a gamer in the 80s, chances are you might have played Spelunker. You might have enjoyed it, too. Putting players in control of a nameless adventurer, it challenged them to enter a dark cave and simply proceed into its depths. There was a reason, of course; to hunt for valuable treasure at the bottom. Along the way, there were numerous hazards to watch out for: ghosts that followed the player around unless they used some kind of spray on them; bats that showered the player with poop unless they released a flare; and a whole lot more. Perhaps what was most notable about Spelunker, however, is how its nameless adventurer would die by simply dropping half their height.

www.gamespew.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retro Games#Spelunker Hd#Spelunker Hd Deluxe#Gamespew#Ps4 And Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Spelunker HD Deluxe Launches Tomorrow for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher ININ Games and developer Tozai announced Spelunker HD Deluxe will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the west tomorrow, August 6. You can pre-order a limited physical copy on Strictly Limited Games. Limited and Collector's editions are available. View a new trailer of the game below:
Video GamesTouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Spelunker HD Deluxe’, Plus ‘Shadowverse’ and Today’s Other New Releases, News, and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for August 10th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got news about not one but two games making their way over to the Switch soon. One of them has Spider-Man! Then we have a pair of reviews to look at. Mikhail is back again today with a review of Doomsday Vault, and I’ve got a review of the spiffy new Spelunker HD Deluxe. Then, it’s on to the new releases of the day which includes the rather promising Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle among other titles. We finish things up in the usual fashion with lists of incoming and outgoing sales. Let’s go to it!
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Ignore the Cute Exterior; Gelly Break Deluxe Will End Friendships

I really love cooperative games, and while cooperative platformers can be difficult, they’re also some of the most rewarding. Gelly Break Deluxe really puts that to the test. It’s a game that, while brightly colored and cute on the outside, has some sinister cooperative gameplay that can test your friendship. Originally released three years ago, this ‘deluxe’ version is a rerelease now that developer Byterockers’ Games has the rights back, and they were able to release a game much closer to their original vision.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Boulder Dash Deluxe announced for Switch

Today, BBG Entertainment announced that it’s bringing Boulder Dash Deluxe to Switch. The classic 1984 game, which has been reincarnated as a collection of the series’ best games and levels, is launching on September 9. Here’s an overview of Boulder Dash Deluxe, along with a trailer:. Explore the refreshed world...
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Save $20 On The PlayStation HD Camera

Amazon has the first sale on the PlayStation HD Camera since it launched with the PS5 last fall. You can pick it up for just $39.99, instead of the regular price of $59.99. That makes the PlayStation HD Camera a bit more affordable and easier to stomach. With the PlayStation...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Deluxe Glitch Pack & Different Flavors of 606 by SampleScience

SampleScience has released two new sample packs. Different Flavors of 606 features drum samples from the TR-606 Drumatix drum machine from Roland, resampled in and through various machines. The pack contains 15 Drum Kits and 210 samples in total. In this pack, you’ll get the sound of the TR-606 drum...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Greak: Memories of Azur Review

With its stunning hand-drawn visuals, Greak: Memories of Azur is a game that I really wanted to love. Taking place in the lands of Azur, Greak and his two Courine siblings Adara and Raydel find themselves being split up after being attacked. Thankfully Greak is saved and taken to a nearby camp to recover, but upon coming to, he learns that a faction known as the Urlags are invading the land. The Courines plan to flee, and are currently in the process of building an airship, but Greak is also determined to find his brother and sister.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Nerf Legends Turns the Foam Toy Range Into a Colourful FPS

Nerf Legends is Overwatch with toy weapons. Okay, there’s more to the game than that; unlike Overwatch, this upcoming shooter will feature a proper single-player campaign, alongside its competitive FPS element. But its larger than life characters, brightly coloured levels and foes and rather silly weapons definitely puts us in mind of that title.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Sheltered 2 Will Take You Underground This September

Sheltered 2 now has a September release date and.. .. no, you’re thinking of Fallout Shelter. Sheltered was an entirely different kettle of irradiated fish and we were glad for it. We reviewed it back in 2016 and awarded it a well-earned seven out of ten, saying that “It may be simple, a bit repetitive, and your overall goal might be a bit of an anticlimax, but by god it’s addictive.”
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Super Rare Mixtape Vol 1. Could Be the Retro Flashback You Need

Super Rare Mixtape Vol 1 takes 30 indie PC games and put them all one one cassette tape. Isn’t that a great idea?. No, it’s a terrible idea. At least, that was our kneejerk response because, while we’re up for a good retro-gaming session, games on cassette tapes are our least favourite thing about the retro era. We always bought original games, because we’d never dream of getting a friend to surreptitiously copy games using his parents’ twin-deck hi-fi. But, even so, getting some games to load could be a real lottery. Aside from the lengthy loading times, a mouse could sneeze two cities over and your game’s screeching load session could come to an abrupt end.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

How to Get Past Turrets in Foreclosed

Part way through playing Foreclosed, there’s a stressful section in a nightclub that sees you need to get past several turrets. How do you do it?. After you’ve met Alex Kyklos in his nightclub in Foreclosed, you then need to escape. Unfortunately, the enemy’s already been in, and placed a number of turrets in situ. These turrets are motion-activated; if they see you move, they’ll shoot at you, and they will kill you.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (NS) - Review

Ten years after it launched, Skyward Sword remains one of the more polarizing Zelda adventures. It's one of the few games in the 35-year-old franchise that simply defies consensus. Some fans love it deeply for its stellar story, intricate dungeons, and tactile combat, while others hold it in contempt for its linear design, reused areas, and motion controls. While Zelda adherents will probably never find common ground, one thing should be clear to all: the HD remaster The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is the absolute best way to experience the game.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe review: Embark on an amazing adventure alongwith Woodle

Developed by Fabio Ferrara and published by Chubby Pixel, Woodle Tree Adventure Deluxe is an amazing 3-D classic platformer game that’s filled with adorable tree-like characters and lots of bright colors. The deluxe version includes a variety of new levels and despite being smaller in size, it offers a far-fetching world that could easily expand come future releases. So if you’re into retro gaming like some of us at, then you’ll probably stumble upon the influences and hints and influences from other popular classic games all over the world in this game. And while this game is new to the mobile platform, it somehow delivers nostalgic vibes and that’s not the only thing it offers so without wasting further time, here’s our full review of Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe on mobile.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Spectacular Sparky is an Upcoming 16-Bit Style Action Platformer

Spectacular Sparky is set to channel the spirit of 16-bit mascot games. Apparently. We’d certainly like to tell you that we’re getting serious flashbacks to Cool Spot, Rocket Knight Adventures, McDonaldland (or M.C. Kids) and so on. We’d like to explain how Sparky, its star, is an intergalactic bounty hunter who jumps and shoots his way around multiple words, putting the universe to rights by blasting baddies and bosses alike.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Games Like Diablo on PS4

The Diablo series is great, no matter what format you play it on. If you’re like us though, you’ve probably played Diablo 3 to death on PS4, exhausting all it has to offer. As such, we’ve had to search elsewhere for more of the frantic, loot-filled fun that the Diablo series provides. Thankfully we didn’t have to look too far to find similar experiences on PS4.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is Whipping its Way Onto Apple Arcade

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is back, courtesy of Apple Arcade!. Hang on.. grimoire of what? And where did it go exactly? Don’t worry, you’ve not slipped into that parallel universe where C3PO actually had two gold legs. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls was announced in 2018 but it disappeared the year after.
Accidentsgamespew.com

Metroidvania B.I.O.T.A. Has a New Gameboy-Tastic Trailer

The good news is that B.I.O.T.A., a retro-styled shoot-em-up with Metroidvania elements, has a new trailer. The bad news is that “small bros” is just the name of the development studio; we initially thought that 80s/90s popsters Matt and Luke Goss had been involved in some sort of shrinking accident and, with their musical careers sunk, were writing games by jumping around on a keyboard. Still, while that may not be true, B.I.O.T.A.’s GameBoy aesthetic has definitely grabbed our attention.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

11 Bit Studios has Announced Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 has been announced and our heads are awash with 2 Fast 2 Furious jokes. But we’re sure someone’s already beaten us to that gag, so we’ll stick to saying that we’re seriously looking forward to the follow up to 11 bit studios’ original survival smash. Like Frostpunk, Frostpunk...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Latest Humble Bundle Features 17 Jackbox Games

If you like Jackbox Games, you’ll want to get your hands on the latest Humble Bundle. We’re big fans of Jackbox here at GameSpew. These party games come in various shapes and sizes, but all have one thing in common: they all provide some form of multiplayer hilarity. The Jackbox Party Packs, in particular, are of special note; each of these packs in five games, all challenging players to be ridiculous, funny, inventive or clever. They’re a must-play at any house party.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Blair Witch: VR Edition Review (PS4)

There have been a plethora of staples in horror throughout the years. From Nightmare on Elm Street to Paranormal Activity, horror is not short of hits. Blair Witch Project set a standard for found-footage horror, and set the mark high. But is Blair Witch: VR Edition a classic, or is this footage best left in the bargain bin? Let’s find out!

Comments / 0

Community Policy