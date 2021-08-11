Spelunker HD Deluxe Review

If you were a gamer in the 80s, chances are you might have played Spelunker. You might have enjoyed it, too. Putting players in control of a nameless adventurer, it challenged them to enter a dark cave and simply proceed into its depths. There was a reason, of course; to hunt for valuable treasure at the bottom. Along the way, there were numerous hazards to watch out for: ghosts that followed the player around unless they used some kind of spray on them; bats that showered the player with poop unless they released a flare; and a whole lot more. Perhaps what was most notable about Spelunker, however, is how its nameless adventurer would die by simply dropping half their height.