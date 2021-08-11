Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans Release First Depth Chart: Deshaun Among Surprises?

By Anthony Wood
Posted by 
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 7 days ago

The Houston Texans have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 season ahead of this weekend's game against the Green Bay Packers, and there are a few minor surprises.

The depth chart:

Offense

QB - Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel, Davis Mills (R), Deshaun Watson

RB - Mark Ingram, David Johnson, Dontrell Hilliard, Scottie Phillips

RB - Phillip Lindsay, Rex Burkhead, Buddy Howell, Paul Quessenberry (FB)

WR - Brandin Cooks, Anthony Miller, Alex Erickson, Andre Roberts, Isaiah Coulter, Nico Collins (R)

WR - Chris Conley, Keke Coutee, Chris Moore, Taywan Taylor, Jordan Veasy, Damon Hazelton (R)

TE - Pharaoh Brown, Jordan Akins, Ryan Izzo, Kahale Warring, Anthony Auclair, Brevin Jordan

LT - Laremy Tunsil, Charlie Heck, Roderick Johnson, Geron Christian Sr.

LG - Max Scharping, Danny Isidora, Hjalte Froholdt

C - Justin Britt, Cole Toner, Ryan McCollum (R), Drake Jackson

RG - Justin McCray, Lane Taylor, Carson Green (R)

RT - Tytus Howard, Marcus Cannon, Jordan Steckler

Defense

DE - Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin, Charles Omenihu, Derek Rivers

DT - Brandon Dunn, Vincent Taylor, Auzoyah Alufohai, Roy Lopez (R)

DT - Maliek Collins, Ross Blacklock, DeMarcus Walker, Jaleel Johnson

DE - Jordan Jenkins, Shaq Lawson, Jonathan Greenard

WLB - Zach Cunningham, Hardy Nickerson, Neville Hewitt

MLB - Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Tae Davis

SLB - Kevin Pierre-Louis, Joe Thomas, Garret Wallow (R)

CB - Bradley Roby, Desmond King II, Tavierre Thomas, Keion Crossen

CB - Terrance Mitchell, Vernon Hargreaves III, John Reid, Cornell Armstrong, Tremon Smith

S - Justin Reid, Terrence Brooks, A.J. Moore Jr., Shyheim Carter

S - Eric Murray, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Jonathan Owens

Special Teams

P - Cameron Johnston

K - Ka'imi Fairbairn

LS - Jon Weeks

H - Cameron Johnston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45lWTU_0bOr9OMF00

PR - Andre Roberts, Desmond King II, Alex Erickson, Tremon Smith

KR - Andre Roberts, Desmond King II, Tremon Smith, Alex Erickson

First off, all rookies have been placed at the back of the queue at their respective positions. This comes as no surprise as they'll likely need to show what they can do in an actual NFL game scenario over the coming weeks before jumping their way up the depth chart.

Starting on offense, Taylor was the presumptive starter from the day he arrived. The most experienced quarterback available, assuming Deshaun Watson doesn't suit up for Houston again, Taylor knows this coaching staff, is well adept at adjusting to new schemes, and has been praised throughout training camp for his leadership.

At running back, Ingram and Lindsay are logical choices to head the pack. Both have recorded 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the past two years and offer very different rushing styles.

The biggest surprise here is seeing former tight end Quessenberry listed as a full back - the first full back on Houston's roster since they released Jay Prosch in 2018.

Moving to wideout, Cooks has been locked in as Houston's star receiver since DeAndre Hopkins went to Arizona last offseason. Conley is a solid WR2, offering a larger frame than Cooks opposite him. However, keep an eye on rookie Collins possibly working his way into Conley's role.

The likely slot receivers, Coutee and Miller, are both second on the depth chart indicating the starting role remains up for grabs.

Meanwhile, second-year receiver Coulter remains buried ahead of only rookie Collins... not a great sign for the year to come.

Tight ends are no real surprise. Akins is carrying a knock which would explain why he's behind Brown. That being said, Brown has been drawing some rave reviews this camp and could work his way into a starting role thanks to his clocking ability.

Despite the seemingly endless series of tweets questioning who will start where on this new-look offensive line, it is actually relatively predictable.

Tunsil is a cornerstone of this team at left tackle, Howard remains at right tackle despite being moved around during camp, Scharping retains the starting job at left guard, while former Atlanta Falcon McCray comes in at right guard.

Cannon could challenge for McCray's spot once healthy, as could Taylor for Scharpings eventually.

Britt is their most experienced center, and after a season out of the game, he should be raring to go.

On defense, there were a couple of surprises.

Beginning up front, veteran linebacker Mercilus has been moved to defensive end. Not a shock move given the change to a 4-3 scheme, and in fact this could well suit his skill set well. The same could be said for Jenkins opposite Mercilus, as well as backups Greenard and Martin.

The aforementioned Jenkins comes as a slight surprise, beating Lawson to the starting spot. Again, nothing here is concrete and a depth chart is fluid, especially this early in training camp, but not seeing Lawson start is unexpected.

In the middle, Dunn and Collins are common sense starters. They should suit each other's strengths/weaknesses well and will both offer a veteran presence to shore up a line that struggled to stop the run 2020.

Cunningham, Kirksey, and Pierre-Louis are on paper a strong trio at linebacker.

It seems likely that it will be down to Kirksey to be the versatile pass-coverage at middle linebacker, allowing the other two to focus their efforts more on out and out tackling.

At cornerback, Roby will miss the first game of the season as he completes his PED suspension, but after will retain his starting role as the star cornerback in this group. Former Cleveland Brown Mitchell has impressed throughout training camp, and Hargreaves has also seemingly adapted well, meaning they should have decent depth.

Just behind Roby is former Tennessee Titan King who will hope to regain his former All-Pro form covering the slot.

Justin Reid is key to not only this defensive backfield but this defense as a whole. A smart individual who brings leadership both on and off the field, he enters a contract year as their primary safety and starter alongside Murray.

It would come as s surprise should Murray remain as the starter heading into Week 1. 2020 was hardly a stellar year for Murray who allowed an 80% pass completion rate for 659 yards.

But, with Johnson just a week removed from a stint on the PUP list, this could explain why the former second-round pick who finished 2020 as the starter alongside Reid isn't listed on top.

As for special teams, it was business as usual.

Weeks returns for season 12, as much a part of the Texans as NRG Stadium and Toro.

Kicker Fairbairn enters his fifth season with Houston fresh off of another solid season.

Australian punter Johnson notched an average of 46.7 yards per punt with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, 0.3 yards above his Texans predecessor Bryan Anger. Every little helps?

CONTINUE READING: Is Texans' Tavierre Thomas a True Special-Teams Ace?

Comments / 0

TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
917
Followers
517
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Jenkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jon Weeks#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Wr#Lg#Shyheim#Unex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLbardown.com

Tim Tebow's viral block sadly wasn't his worst of the night... it happened on THE NEXT PLAY

The Tim Tebow experiment in Jacksonville hasn’t exactly gone to plan, and unfortunately the proof is in the tape. The NFL journeyman was brought onto the Jags as a tight end over the offseason and he hasn’t exactly looked like he’s fit in so far. For starters, he laid down one of the single worst blocks the football world has ever seen in his preseason debut. Not sure what you were going for Tim but hey, you do you buddy.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Brian Flores Has A Surprising Admission On Tua Tagovailoa

When an NFL quarterback throws an interception – or fumbles the ball – most fans want the quarterback to just get out of the way. It’s not worth it to risk an injury going for the ball or a tackle of a bigger defender. Brian Flores thinks differently, though. Dolphins...
NFLSkySports

Andy Dalton still Chicago Bears' starting quarterback, says head coach Matt Nagy

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy tried to temper Justin Fields-mania on Monday, reiterating that veteran Andy Dalton remains the team's starting quarterback in Week One. Nagy's assertion came in the aftermath of Fields' performance Saturday in the Bears' opening pre-season win over Miami. Fields, the No 11 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, went 14-for-20 with 142 yards and a touchdown as well as rushing five times for 33 yards and a score.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears training camp: A down day for Justin Fields

There are bound to be plenty of ups and downs over the course of any training camp. A combination of spending each day with the same people, tending to largely the same routine, and sometimes demanding more of your body than it’s willing to expend in a non-game atmosphere means an occasional lack of sharpness is inevitable.
NFLBleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Returns, Chase Young Debuts in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2021

Players No. 100-81 100. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars. It's a little surprising to see Beasley make this list. At the very least, his inclusion should inspire some debate. He had a nice year in 2020, no doubt, catching 82 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns. But was he truly one of the best 100 players in football?
NFLzonecoverage.com

It's Time To Trade For Teddy

Ever since the Denver Broncos shellacked the Minnesota Vikings 33-6, doom and gloom have washed over the Vikings community. Such is the way of things when your team comes out flat against an opponent that drafted in the top 10 the previous year — even if they didn’t play every single starter and a handful of backups. The quarterback position looked entirely unsteady and not remotely ready for NFL-level play. Of course, Kirk Cousins didn’t play. Jake Browning and Kellen Mond did. Neither looked capable of surpassing even Sean Mannion‘s level as a backup.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Fractured Bone In His Back

Former Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson has been quite impressive this offseason in his new role for the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately though, he suffered an injury in practice on Tuesday that will force him to miss an extended period of time. According to multiple reports, Jackson suffered a fractured bone in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy