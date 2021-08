A new trailer has been released for the upcoming anime prequel The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf ahead of its release later this month. The trailer gives us our best look yet at Vesemir, the mentor of everyone’s favourite Witcher Geralt of Riveria. It looks like we’ll get a peek at what he was like as a young monster hunter, before we join him on his quest with the sorceress Tetra. The studio behind the production is Studio Mir, who were also responsible for the recent DOTA: Dragon’s Blood movie.