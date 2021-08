Modern gaming is beyond what anyone could have imagined in the 90s. Except, perhaps Nintendo. You may be too young to remember the Nintendo 64. This was way before everyday modern utilities like residential Cox internet deals were available. When people had to make do with dial-up internet and basic 2-D computer games. However, in 1996, Nintendo released the Nintendo 64 to wild acclaim, and it went on to become an immediate icon with its now recognizable 3-pronged controller. But even more than that, the Nintendo 64 was a turning point in video game history. Read on to find out more about how the Nintendo 64 continues to influence modern gaming nearly 3 decades later.