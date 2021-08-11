Cancel
Union, OR

Police raid two marijuana grow sites in Union

Oregon State Police and Union County Sheriff’s Office found and searched two illegal marijuana grow sites in Union, according to a press release on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Oregon State Police/Contributed Photo

UNION — Oregon State Police and Union County Sheriff’s Office found and searched two illegal marijuana grow sites in Union, according to a press release on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The two operations were at separate properties. Oregon State Police was issued a search warrant after an investigation into the two unlicensed operations.

During the search, investigators found 2,168 marijuana plants and at least $4,000 in cash. They also seized one weapon.

No arrests were made at the time of the search, but the Union County District Attorney’s Office is now investigating the case.

