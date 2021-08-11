GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

EUR/USD falls back within key support area as USD outperforms. EUR/GBP stages new attempt at breaking out from descending channel. EUR/USD has once again bounced off its key support area after falling to 1.1702 in Tuesday’s session. This is its lowest level since the beginning of November, and the third time the pair enters its support area (1.1738 - 1.1700) since then. Breaking below the 1.17 mark seems inevitable now but we may see another upside reversal before sellers are actually able to break this level. I’m also not sure whether they’ll be able to achieve much consolidation when they do, as buyers are swiftly picking up momentum once a break lower is achieved.