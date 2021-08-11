GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3819; (P) 1.3846; (R1) 1.3863;. GBP/USD recovers mildly but stays in range of 1.3766/3982. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 1.4240 could have completed with three waves down to 1.3570. On the upside, break of 1.3982 will resume the rise from 1.3570 to retest 1.4248 high. However, break of 1.3766 support will dampen this bullish view and bring retest of 1.3570.www.actionforex.com
Comments / 0