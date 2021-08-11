Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for Aug. 15-21

There are only a few dog days of summer remaining, meaning now is your chance to soak up all the fun-in-the-sun energy you can by streaming releases such as The Kissing Booth 3 or The Suicide Squad. Before the leaves fall and we’re forced to switch out our beach hats for beanies and scarves, you have one last opportunity to escape reality by delving deep into the eccentrically wondrous world of Shaman King, the ever-expanding and enigmatically complicated Marvel multiverse (What If…?) or the vibrant and physics-defying confections of Bake Squad. If you prefer to stay grounded in reality, then take a trip to rural Oklahoma with Reservation Dogs or Van Nuys, California, with Mr. Corman. If the world is your stage, then get ready to share the spotlight with Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang. Whatever you’re searching for, Observer Entertainment has an answer for you.