Artists, Activists Protest Sackler Bankruptcy Settlement

artforum.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNan Goldin and members of her advocacy group P.A.I.N. (Prescription Addiction Intervention Now) as well as members of the anti-harm organization Truth Pharm were among those protesting the upcoming bankruptcy proceedings of Purdue Pharma in White Plains, New York, early this week. As first reported in Hyperallergic, demonstrators on August 9 convened outside the US Bankruptcy Court where Judge Robert Drain is to preside over the disgraced opioid maker’s bankruptcy case, slated to begin August 12. Planting cardboard tombstones bearing the names of those lost to the opioid epidemic in a concrete-bordered garden outside the courthouse, the protesters declared the proceedings to be a sham, sparing the members of the Sackler family affiliated with the Stamford, Connecticut–based drug maker and most of their personal wealth.

