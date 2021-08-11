Pokémon UNITE Releases "Fashionable Style" Holowear for Absol
Pokémon UNITE has released a brand new holowear for Speedster Attacker, Absol, making it look more "Fashionable" than ever. The drop announcement was made through the official Pokémon UNITE Twitter page at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 7. This holowear outfit features the Disaster Pokémon, Absol, wearing a mint-green top hat and matching cape which drapes over its back and hangs down both sides of its body. It is accented with white trim around the hat's brim and at the very bottom of the cape. The hat has a white and blue ribbon tied in a bow on the front and the cape features a gold insignia near the bottom corners.www.dbltap.com
