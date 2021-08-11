Cancel
Free-agent guard Reggie Jackson re-signs with LA Clippers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
FILE - Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, right, defends during the second half of Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Salt Lake City, in this Wednesday, June 16, 2021, file photo. Reggie Jackson is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers after helping the team reach the Western Conference finals for the first time. The team announced the re-signing of the free-agent point guard on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers after helping the team reach the Western Conference finals for the first time.

The team announced the re-signing of the free-agent point guard on Wednesday.

Jackson averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season while shooting a career-high 43% from 3-point range.

He elevated his game in the playoffs, averaging 17.8 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds while Kawhi Leonard missed the team’s final eight games with a partially torn ACL. Jackson shot 41% from 3-point range and a career-best 48% from the field. He ranked second in the league in total 3-pointers made with 58 during the playoffs, when he started 17 of 19 games.

“Reggie elevates our team with his energy, his confidence, and his ability to be at his best in the biggest moments,” said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations. ”He was an important part of our team last season, and he will continue to be going forward.”

The 31-year-old guard also has played for Oklahoma City and Detroit during his 10-year NBA career.

Other signings by the Clippers include free-agent forward Justise Winslow, and guards Brandon Boston Jr., Keon Johnson and Jason Preston.

