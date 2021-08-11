Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Canada’s Auger-Aliassime loses opening match in Toronto

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XI8uT_0bOqyYes00
1 of 4

TORONTO (AP) — Wimbledon quarterfinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime lost his first match at the National Bank Open in his native Canada, falling 7-5, 6-4 to Dusan Lajovic on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, who’s from Montreal, was the ninth seed in the tournament and had a bye into the second round. He was coming off an opening-round loss at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I just played a lot of tennis, even though I didn’t win a lot of matches at the Olympics or the last week,” Auger-Aliassime said. “There’s a lot of traveling, a lot of practices, a lot of balls hit and maybe that’s taken a bit of a toll on me, too. I don’t know.”

In the women’s event in Montreal, Canadian wild card Rebecca Marino continued her run by beating Paula Badosa 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The 30-year-old Marino upset No. 16 seed Madison Keys in the first round.

Marino had a career-high ranking of No. 39 in 2011, but stepped away from the sport for nearly five years to battle depression. She’s currently ranked 220th.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

534K+
Followers
299K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#First Match#Toronto#Ap#The National Bank Open#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

U.S. Olympic Coach Dies In Accident After Return From Tokyo

This year's Summer Olympics was a complicated sporting event, to say the least, and not only because it was delayed a full year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all over now, with the U.S. taking home a total of 113 medals. One of Team USA's 39 gold medals was earned by female fencing standout Lee Kiefer, the first American to win the gold in individual foil, which was a huge victory for all involved. Unfortunately, the celebration was cut tragically short for fencing coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach, who died over the weekend after having recently returned home from Tokyo.
TennisFox News

2012 champ Andy Murray in US Open draw; Wawrinka withdraws

Andy Murray moved into the field for the U.S. Open on Monday when another past champion at Flushing Meadows, Stan Wawrinka, pulled out because he still is recovering from foot surgery. Murray is a former No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam title winner, including in New York in 2012. His...
TennisPosted by
TheStreet

Fionet Platform Being Deployed For COVID-19 Testing At Tennis Canada's 2021 "National Bank Open Presented By Rogers" In Toronto

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Medical Corp. (" Relay" or the " Company") ( CSE: RELA, OTC: RYMDF, Frankfurt: EIY2) and Fio Corporation (" Fio") together through their joint venture company, Fionet Rapid Response Group (" FRR"), announce the deployment of its Fionet Platform (" Fionet") for rapid testing and real-time tracking of COVID-19 at the 2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers tennis tournament in Toronto.
FIFAPosted by
Reuters

Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women's gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women's gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the...
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: A retrospective of Kyle Lowry’s time in Canada

TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 26: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors looks on during an NBA game against the Washington Wizards at the Air Canada Centre on January 26, 2015 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
TennisSportsnet.ca

Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime earn first-round byes at National Bank Open

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime have received first-round byes in the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. Tennis Canada released the first-round matches Saturday for the men's singles event at the Aviva Centre in Toronto. The top 16 seeds all picked up first-round byes including...
Granger, IN22 WSBT

Granger's Sarah Hildebrandt loses Olympic semifinal match

TOKYO — UPDATE: Penn High school alum Sarah Hildebrandt just lost her Olympic matchup. On Friday morning she lost her matchup against a wrestler from China. The final score: 10 to 7. She had a significant lead in points, but lost it in the final moments of the match. She...
NFLSportsnet.ca

Ben Lewis on National Bank Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime working on consistency

Rintoul & Surman – Hour 3 and Hour 4: Evan Dunfee walks us through his Tokyo experience. Olympic bronze-medalist racewalker Evan Dunfee talks about his experience in Tokyo, and NFL analyst Benjamin Allbright gives an update as the pre-season rolls on. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
Tennisyourvalley.net

WTA Tour Schedule-Winners

Jan. 4-13 2021 — Abu Dhabi Open, HO (Aryna Sabalenka) Jan. 29-Feb. 6 — Gippsland Trophy, HO (Elise Mertens) Jan. 29-Feb. 6 — Yarra Valley Classic, HO (Ashleigh Barty) Feb. 12-19 2021 — Phillip Island Trophy, HO (Daria Kasatkina) Jan. 9-Feb. 20 — Australian Open, HO (Naomi Osaka) Feb. 19-27...
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jannik Sinner wins Cincy opener on 20th birthday

No longer a teen star, Jannik Sinner celebrated his birthday in style Monday. The 11th-seeded Italian beat Argentina's Federico Delbonis 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio. "For me the biggest present was playing in front of the crowd ... and getting...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Felix Auger-Aliassime 'determined' to perfect his serve

Rising Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime is keen on working hard on his serve and perfecting it. Auger-Aliassime, 21, is one of the most talented and promising players on the Tour. "You can really take the time to perfect your serve, work on it and repeat it so it becomes something really consistent and precise,” Auger-Aliassime noted, per the ATP website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy