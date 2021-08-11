Cancel
Fangio Dishes on How Much Broncos-Vikings Joint Practices Impact QB Competition

Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven in the Hollywood movie Field of Dreams, the ghostly baseball all-stars led by ‘Shoeless Joe’ Jackson eventually got frustrated in being limited to facing each other only in practice. Fresh off the first training camp depth chart, which established that quarterbacks Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater are indeed co-starters, the Denver Broncos have landed in Minnesota to welcome joint practice sessions with the Vikings.

