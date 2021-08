When the Poly Network was hacked early last week for about $600 million worth of various cryptocurrencies, the attack was notable mainly for its size. It’s the biggest crypto hack ever – though not by much over 2018’s $500 million Coincheck hack. From 50,000 feet, it seemed like the logical progression of a series of hacks going back to the exploit that allegedly brought down Mt. Gox circa 2013, itself worth about $473 million at 2014 BTC prices.