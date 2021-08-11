Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Bloomberg Predicts the Plant-Based Market Will Grow 450 Percent by 2030

By Maxwell Rabb
Posted by 
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new report released by Bloomberg predicts that the plant-based food market will exceed $162 billion within the next decade, a multiple of more than 4 times the current size of nearly $30 billion. The publication attributes consumers growing concerns about sustainability and a preference for healthy foods as driving factors of the plant-based surge.

929nin.com

Comments / 0

92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Meat Market#Dairy Products#Bloomberg Intelligence#Impossible Foods#Taco Bell#Beyond Meat#Un#Elementa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
EconomyBevNET.com

Ascent Protein Launches New Plant-Based Protein With Whole Foods Market

Starting August 16, 2021, Ascent’s Plant Protein will be available for purchase at Whole Foods nationwide, as well as on ascentprotein.com & Amazon.com. All locations will carry both plant flavors in Chocolate and Vanilla Bean. Ascent’s Plant Protein is suitable for vegans and made from a unique blend of three...
Industryatlantanews.net

Dairy Free Products Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Danone, Hain Celestial Group, WhiteWave Foods, SunOpta

Latest released the research study on Global Dairy Free Products Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Dairy Free Products Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Dairy Free Products. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Danone S.A. (France),Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (United States),WhiteWave Foods (United States),SunOpta (Canada),Vitasoy International Holdings (Hong Kong),Good Karma Foods (United States),Valio Ltd (Finland),Nestle S.A. (Switzerland),Arla Foods (Denmark),Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited (Australia)
Food & Drinksnewsdakota.com

Shipments of Plant-Based Proteins to Pizza Restaurants up 56 Percent

(NAFB) – Pizza has repeatedly ranked in the top foods ordered at U.S. restaurants. According to The NPD Group, in the quarter ending June 2021, there were 1.2 billion servings of pizza ordered, up four percent from the same quarter last year. Units of plant-based protein and ingredients shipped from foodservice distributors to pizza operators increased by 56 percent in the second quarter compared to a year ago, reports NPD. Research shows that about 20 percent of consumers want to increase the amount of plant-based proteins they consume, and this sentiment has held steady throughout the pandemic.
Agriculture929nin.com

Beyond Meat Files Trademark for Vegan Milk, Eggs, Jerky, and Seafood

Plant-based giant Beyond Meat just filed for the trademark for the name Beyond Milk for its upcoming line of dairy-free milk. The California-based tech company filed for this trademark on August 12th, according to documents within the US Patent and Trademark Office [USPTO]. Alongside the Beyond Milk patent, the company also filed for 108 trademarks including Beyond Crab, Beyond Shrimp, Beyond Tuna, Beyond Eggs, and Beyond Jerky. Other more general trademarks included Beyond Bowls, Beyond Brunch, and Beyond Deli. The company filed most of the trademarks as "intent to use," meaning that Beyond Meat expects to need these brands for future products.
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Plant protein could make up nearly 8% of global protein market by 2030

NEW YORK — The value of the global plant protein market, at $29.4 billion in 2020, could surpass $162 billion by 2030, which would make up 7.7% of the global protein market, according to a report released in August by Bloomberg Intelligence. The report titled “Plant-based foods poised for explosive...
Agriculturevegoutmag.com

Beyond vs. Impossible: Which Plant-Based Meat Do Americans Prefer?

These vegan meat brands are taking the food industry by storm, but only one can win the popular vote!. Beyond vs. Impossible: Which plant-based meat do Americans prefer? Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods both launched their innovative burger alternatives in 2016. While both plant-based food companies have since expanded their reach and now offer full lines of plant-based meat alternatives, including Beyond Breakfast Sausages and Impossible Chicken Nuggets, there is no denying that their burger products are the real OGs. Both Beyond and Impossible burgers are known for their authentic meaty taste—move over veggie patties!—but they come with glaring ingredient differences. Let’s talk burger specs!
Agriculturenewfoodmagazine.com

Plant-based: the big debate

With our health and that of the planet’s vying for supremacy in consumers’ minds, New Food’s Editor looks at the arguments surrounding the meat vs plant-based debate, including misconceptions over processing and space farming. As consumers seek ‘better’ options for their health, the environment and animal welfare, an assortment of...
RetailTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Sausage Expansions

Impossible Foods has announced that its plant-based 'Impossible Sausage' will now be available at retail grocery chains throughout the United States. This is the second meat alternative product that the company will have released for in-store retail purchase, joining the brand's popular 'Impossible Burger.'. Unlike other pre-made vegan sausages, the...
NutritionPosted by
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Plant based myths

There are a lot of myths out there about cutting meat, eggs and dairy from your diet. Now some health experts say beans, tofu and spinach can make your meals full of protein.
Agriculturenewfoodmagazine.com

Plant-based protein market to top $150 billion by 2030 says new report

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the plant-based market in the years to come, with an expected population boom creating a larger need for meat and dairy alternatives. The plant-based foods market could make up to 7.7 percent of the global protein market by 2030, with a value of...
IndustryMedicalXpress

Making the case for plant-based vaccines

A pair of researchers at Université Laval, Quebec claim that more effort should be made to develop plant-based vaccines. Hugues Fausther-Bovendo and Gary Kobinger have published a Perspective piece in the journal Science espousing the benefits of plant-based vaccines and suggesting how they might be made. As the world continues...
EconomyCleanTechnica

Sales of Fossil-Fuel Vehicles Have Already Peaked, Bloomberg Predicts

Note: Max Holland explained in 2019 here on CleanTechnica that global fossil fuel vehicle sales probably peaked in 2017. The new analysis below shows the same. Originally posted on EVANNEX. by Charles Morris. Amid much hoopla, the Big Three US automakers recently joined President Biden to announce that they would...
Industryatlantanews.net

Growing Demand of Mining and Metallurgy Sector Is Predicted to Produce Numerous Opportunities for Induction Furnace Market, Says Fact.MR

Induction furnace is an electrical furnace in which the heat is generated by induction heat of the metal. Induction capacities range from less than one kilogram to one hundred tonnes, and widely used to melt iron, steel, copper, aluminium and precious metal. Sales Outlook of Induction Furnace as per the Market Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in Induction Furnace Market. The report answers the Demand outlook of Induction Furnace from 2021 to 2031. The report also examines the Induction Furnace market key trends and growth opportunities.
Vegetarian Times

The Newest Plant-Based Milk Is an Underground Phenomenon

The Swedes really seem to be ahead of the curve when it comes to plant-based milks. Now the same country that birthed Oatly oat milk is exporting another innovative alternative: DUG potato milk. And, its creators say, it could be a major development for the environment and human health. DUG...
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Regulating New and Plant-Based Milk Products

A previous column on maximum milk prices contained a statement that needs some clarification. I wrote in that article that “Pennsylvania’s milk marketing law gives the (Pennsylvania Milk Marketing) Board the authority to establish minimum wholesale and retail prices for milk sold in the commonwealth. What it does not do is permit or require us to establish maximum retail prices.”
AgricultureInvestorPlace

Buy Beyond Meat Stock to Own a Stake of the Growing Plant-Based Future

Covid-19 is a growing problem. We get that. It’s why Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares have trended lower. But the pandemic won’t keep the BYND stock price down for long. Even in the midst of rising concerns regarding the virus, Beyond is expanding its presence and successfully meeting growing demand. Mask...
San Francisco, CAwholefoodsmagazine.com

Danone, Brightseed Partner to Advance Plant-Based Knowledge

San Francisco, CA, and Paris-Saclay, France—Danone has announced a multi-year partnership with biosciences company Brightseed to advance Danon’s plant-based expertise, according to a press release. Brightseed is the creator of Forager, an artificial intelligence platform that maps and predicts the health impact of plant-based compounds. Brightseed is partnering with Danone...
Agriculturewholefoodsmagazine.com

Plant-Based Chicken Pieces

Daring has expanded distribution of its plant-based chicken Original Pieces and Original Breaded Pieces to natural product retailers. Both products are available in 8 oz. packages, are 100% plant-based, contain 11-14g protein per serving, and are made of all natural non-GMO ingredients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy