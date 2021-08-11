Bloomberg Predicts the Plant-Based Market Will Grow 450 Percent by 2030

Plant-based giant Beyond Meat just filed for the trademark for the name Beyond Milk for its upcoming line of dairy-free milk. The California-based tech company filed for this trademark on August 12th, according to documents within the US Patent and Trademark Office [USPTO]. Alongside the Beyond Milk patent, the company also filed for 108 trademarks including Beyond Crab, Beyond Shrimp, Beyond Tuna, Beyond Eggs, and Beyond Jerky. Other more general trademarks included Beyond Bowls, Beyond Brunch, and Beyond Deli. The company filed most of the trademarks as "intent to use," meaning that Beyond Meat expects to need these brands for future products.