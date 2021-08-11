Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota Requiring Vaccine or Regular Testing for State Employees

By Sarah Mueller
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 7 days ago
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota state employees are not being required to get vaccinated but will have to meet certain requirements before returning to the workplace. Governor Tim Walz announced today Wednesday that employees at all state agencies will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or take part in regular COVID testing in order to return to work. Walz says employees working in person have until September 8th to show proof of their vaccination status.

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

NFLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Republican governor signs ‘medical freedom’ law preventing COVID-19 vaccine mandates

New Hampshire residents will not be forced to receive a coronavirus vaccination despite other states and businesses requiring one. “Every person has the natural, essential, and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by the government to accept an immunization,” according to a new bill that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law this week.
Public Healthdistrictadministration.com

It’s now illegal in 8 states for schools to force COVID vaccinations

With the Delta variant spreading and younger children ineligible for vaccines, more states are barring schools from requiring COVID vaccinations as 2021-22 approaches. An Ohio law approved last week bars public schools from mandating vaccines not fully authorized by the FDA and preventing unvaccinated individuals from participating in school activities.
Educationarizonadailyindependent.com

Ducey Says No Mask, Vaccines Mandates But ADHS Recommends Mask Mandate For K-12

PHOENIX, AZ — On Tuesday, Governor Doug Ducey appeared to push back against the latest version of the ever-changing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which is now calling for mask wearing by the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. “Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine...
Public Healthhoumatimes.com

Two Vaccinated Governor’s Office Staffers Test Positive for COVID-19

Two members of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ team have tested positive for COVID-19, the Governor’s office disclosed today. Both are at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health. The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated...
Public Healthmilfordmirror.com

New Mexico governor sets mask mandate, requires vaccination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday she will be reinstating a mask mandate for all public indoor spaces in New Mexico as vaccination rates remain stagnant and infections increase. Her latest public order also will require that more people get vaccinated, such as workers at hospitals,...
Minnesota Statecbs3duluth.com

Minnesota sees vaccine success, extends $100 reward program

ST.PAUL, MN-- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the state will be extending its $100 COVID-19 vaccination reward program until August 22 after rising vaccine demand statewide. According to the governor, 55,456 newly-vaccinated Minnesotans have registered for a $100 Visa gift card and the state’s weekly first dose vaccination rate has...
Public HealthMarshall Independent

State workers put on path of safety

Gov. Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that state workers would be required to show they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to work, or take weekly COVID tests to prove they are COVID negative. It’s a move that is being made by companies, schools and states across the nation,...
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

Minnesota's $100 vaccine incentive extended through Aug. 22

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Sunday that the $100 COVID-19 vaccine reward program is being extended through Sunday, Aug. 22. According to a press release from the governor's office, 55,456 Minnesotans have signed up to receive the $100 Visa gift card since Aug. 4. Anyone who has received their first shot of the vaccine July 30th or later is eligible for the reward.
Public HealthBrewton Standard

ANHA responds to vaccine requirements by feds

Alabama Nursing Home Association President & CEO Brandon Farmer today issued the following statement on the announcement that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will require nursing home staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19. “Our association is working to learn more about President Biden’s plan to require nursing home...

