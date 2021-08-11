Minnesota Requiring Vaccine or Regular Testing for State Employees
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota state employees are not being required to get vaccinated but will have to meet certain requirements before returning to the workplace. Governor Tim Walz announced today Wednesday that employees at all state agencies will be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or take part in regular COVID testing in order to return to work. Walz says employees working in person have until September 8th to show proof of their vaccination status.minnesotasnewcountry.com
