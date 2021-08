The Royals are having another one of those summers. You know the type I’m talking about, the soul-crushing .400 summers where there doesn’t seem to be much hope. The type of season where you actually get a little jealous of the fans in say Tampa or Milwaukee, cities that are enjoying winning baseball. There’s something about having a winning baseball team that adds joy to a city summer. Every city with a winning baseball team has a little more swagger. Think Chicago when the Cubs are winning. Or Boston. It’s the same with Kansas City. When the Royals are winning the city has a little more joie de vivre.