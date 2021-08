The weekly number of cases fell to 8 for the week ending August 7, from 13 the week before. While this is good news I would still urge caution. Masks are now required in town buildings. Places of large indoor crowds in neighboring towns like grocery stores and pharmacies are starting to require masks as well. In any place where you are indoors with a large number of people, I would urge you to wear a mask regardless of your vaccination status. Outdoors in large groups, while being a safer option, social distancing should be practiced.