Fleming (10-6) picked up the win Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings of relief in a 9-2 victory over the Orioles. He struck out two. Collin McHugh worked two scoreless innings before Fleming entered the game, and the southpaw got the credit when the Rays took the lead for good in the fourth. Fleming has had a couple brutal outings in the second half but he's still gotten the win in four of his last seven appearances as he swings between starting and a bulk relief role. On the season, he sports a 4.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 62:29 K:BB through 96.1 innings.