Letter: Friske
“We the people” are quickly losing our inalienable rights, because we have forgotten that our rights come from God and not the government. All officials are our servants. They are not our masters! Their authority is derived from the consent of the governed. We can only grant them powers that we can exercise as individuals. For example: God has given us the authority to protect our bodies, rights and property, but he forbids us from violating the rights of others or taking what belongs to them. Therefore, we cannot authorize the government to infringe on the rights of others.www.record-eagle.com
Comments / 0