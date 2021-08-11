Cancel
Letter: Friske

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 6 days ago

“We the people” are quickly losing our inalienable rights, because we have forgotten that our rights come from God and not the government. All officials are our servants. They are not our masters! Their authority is derived from the consent of the governed. We can only grant them powers that we can exercise as individuals. For example: God has given us the authority to protect our bodies, rights and property, but he forbids us from violating the rights of others or taking what belongs to them. Therefore, we cannot authorize the government to infringe on the rights of others.

www.record-eagle.com

Leavenworth, KSLeavenworth Times

LETTER: Congratulations

Congratulations to Jermaine Wilson on receiving more than 1,000 votes in the primary race for commissioner. This amount of support shows just how well-liked and appreciated this current commissioner is. I wanted to take this opportunity to show my support and endorsement for him as a candidate in the general election. As the only current commissioner I support, I hope that we can look forward to great things here in Leavenworth and that the newcomers are successful in taking a place on the Leavenworth City Commission.
Hamden, CTncadvertiser.com

Letter: Embarrassment

I read Brian Zahn’s Aug. 4tarticle and still don't understand why Mayor Leng has not named a site for a future Hamden Animal Shelter yet. No other department in Hamden has cost the taxpayers $70 per day, since 2005, to fulfill its state-mandated requirement. No other department in Hamden was...
Jefferson, WI
Daily Jefferson County Union
Krolikowski letter

Krolikowski letter

In the Aug. 4 Daily Jefferson County Union, Sen. Steve Nass stated that Americans being able to make voluntary informed decisions based on individual health circumstances is the path forward in addressing this virus. He also stated that government mandates have failed miserably in dealing with the virus. Yet he also wants the UW System to get legislative approval for COVID-19 policies.
Cecil County, MDCecil Daily

Letter to the Editor: Dear Dr. Lawson

So, you’re “waiting to see where the data is (are) trending before making a decision on the masking policy in Cecil County Public Schools.” Here are real-life data points for you to consider: over the last 1.5 years, 4.2 million children have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, and .008% of them have died. Statistically, COVID-19 is not a serious health threat to children. There are far greater threats to our children, such as, alcohol and drug use, depression leading to suicide, and violent crime.
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Letters speaks wisdom

Regarding the letter "Free Country" (Aug. 6), what a breath of fresh air and clear thinking!. I am so appreciative of the writer's wisdom and thoughtful words. What a lesson in civility the letter speaks. Nancy Hunt Wirth, Tulsa. Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
PoliticsChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: A letter to the city council

I would like to extend an open invitation to city council members to meet and understand people who are unhoused. This can be easily accomplished and an ‘escort’ from the volunteer communities would be happy to assist. Many council members, as well as the city manager, have expressed opinions that have little basis in fact. When facts are presented, they are ignored. Council members should remember their duties and oath of office, which is to represent and work for all citizens.
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City Record-Eagle
Letter: Schussler

Letter: Schussler

Beware heading south out of town on M-37. With all the new improvements being made to the road, a new problem pops up. Twice in the past week, I have been passed by a driver using the new turn lane as his personnel passing lane — be aware. Louis Schussler.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

(CNN) — Did Donald Trump commit federal crimes in his final, desperate attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election?. The latest revelations about Trump's final days in office demonstrate that his behavior was, at a minimum, outrageous. He pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation of purported fraud in the vote count in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. In one call, Trump apparently directed Rosen to "just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Biden agenda is based on one big myth

At the heart of President Biden ’s plan to create the biggest welfare state in American history is the idea that many families are struggling financially. The way the story goes, everything from a minimum wage hike to a much larger child tax credit to free child care and community college will help the tens of millions of families who are falling behind.
digitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check: Monthly Stimulus Checks Seems Most Desired

Stimulus Checks are the financial assistance that was designed by the federal. government. The policy came into existence in the month of March. US President Joe Biden approved the bill to provide stability. Many people lost their jobs and it had a big impact on their financial balances. To help lessen the burden, these checks were announced. However, the government does not seem to be keen on further help. This led to a mass disconnect. Petitions were signed and letters were provided to the President. Most of the people requested in favor of receiving more Stimulus Checks. Recently, a petition has come into the limelight. It asks for a provision of $1200 per month to all the citizens.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Four Dilemma Continues

Stimulus Check fit the fourth round has been largely demanded for a long time. All the American citizens strongly demanded the provision of further money. However, no such news has been confirmed by the government. Despite all the fuss about direct payment, there is certainly more money waiting to be grabbed. The Child Credit Tax money has already hit the Americans. They will continue to be rolled out for the rest of the year. Let us explore the various sources of financial aids and also investigate the possibility of Stimulus Check 4.

