Erin Tiernan: Amtrak says employees must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus or submit to weekly testing

PHOENIX - Valleywise Health announced Wednesday that all of its employees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 1. "We care for populations hardest hit by the pandemic and we have a responsibility to take every measure possible to ensure the safest care environment," said Steve Purves, president and CEO of Valleywise Health. "The evidence is compelling and clear: Available vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, especially the severe illness and death it can cause. Vaccines also reduce the risk people will spread the virus that causes COVID19."