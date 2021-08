CALABASAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) ('Unico' or the 'Company'), announced today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net loss was $1,406,811 ($0.27 diluted loss per share) compared to net loss of $434,814 ($0.08 diluted loss per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $860,893 ($0.16 diluted income per share) compared to net loss $1,478,640 ($0.28 diluted loss per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Book value per share was $6.59 and $6.60 at June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.