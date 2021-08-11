Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

“K” is for King, Joseph Hillery (1869-1946)

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“K” is for King, Joseph Hillery (1869-1946). Clergyman. A native of Anderson, at sixteen King experienced salvation at a Holiness camp meeting in Georgia. In 1885 he joined the Methodist Episcopal Church, South. The denomination denied him an exhorter’s license, so he joined the Methodist Episcopal Church and served a circuit in eastern Tennessee. King traveled to Anderson in 1898 and with others formed the First-Baptized Holiness Association. He was assigned to be a missionary in Canada. In 1900 he was called to the national headquarters in Iowa and when the denomination’s leader resigned in disgrace, King became overseer of the national church. In 1902 he moved the church’s headquarters from Iowa to Royston, Georgia. In 1917 Joseph Hillery King was elected general superintendent of the Pentecostal Holiness Church and in 1937 was named bishop.

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Church#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Worldpersecution.org

House Church Pastor and Wife Receive Hefty Fine for Church Gathering

08/08/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – The pastor and his wife at a targeted house church in China’s Xiamen receive a hefty fine from the authorities for having “unauthorized gathering.”. China Aid reports that on July 29, Preacher Yang Xibo at Xiamen’s historic Xunsiding Church and his wife Wang Xiaofei...
Cookson, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Church News 8-19-21

Saturday Aug. 21 from 5-8 p.m. is the time to be in Cookson. Cookson UMC is hosting the Annual Lake Tenkiller Classic Cars and Collectibles "Show and Shine/ Spaghetti Dinner.” The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Rd. Tables will also be set up under the shade trees to eat. Cash donations are appreciated for the dinner. Proceeds will assist the Cookson VFD and the local church ministries.
ReligionKEYT

Episcopal Church Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Episcopal Church, which has been a self-governing autonomous body since 1785. The Episcopal Church in the United States has almost 1.8 million members. The Anglican Church originated when King Henry VIII split from the Roman Catholic Church in 1534, when the pope refused to grant the king an annulment.
ReligionVictoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.2:5-6; quote by Saint Teresa of Avila

Isaiah Isa.2:5-6 Mental prayer in my opinion is nothing else than an intimate sharing between friends; it means taking time frequently to be alone with Him who we know loves us. The important thing is not to think much but to love much and so do that which best stirs you to love. Love is not great delight but desire to please God in everything.
Worldfides.org

AMERICA/CANADA - Prayer and sharing for the Mission, in the footsteps of St. John Paul II and Pauline Jaricot

Montreal (Agenzia Fides) - "The Missionary Month of October and World Mission Day offer the baptized two extraordinary means for the success of the mission: prayers and sharing. I wish everyone a good World Missionary Month and a successful World Mission Sunday on October 24th! And good success in the proclamation at all times and in every place of what we saw and heard with Jesus Christ!", said Fr. Yoland Ouellet, O.M.I., National Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies of French-speaking Canada, when presenting the material for missionary animation. "During the missionary month of October, let us pray to the Holy Spirit to give us new strength to continue our testimony in every moment and in every place. Let us continue our mission together in living Christian communities and proclaim what we have seen and heard, we proclaim now to you! (1 Jn, 1,3). Together with all men and women of good will, the mission calls us to be signs of faith, love and hope".
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
ReligionHerald-Journal

Did LDS Church statement move the needle on vaccines and masking? Yes and no

Latter-day Saints may preach and sing about following their prophet, but last week’s statement by the faith’s top leaders urging members to wear masks and get vaccinated offered a glimpse of how seriously the faithful take that mantra. In its strongest statement yet, the governing First Presidency of The Church...
Wadena, MNWadena Pioneer Journal

Joyful Spirit church members happily worship in new church

The shell of the new Joyful Spirit United Methodist Church is up and church members are already finding a peaceful place to worship inside. After a whole lot of change, church members are again finding some consistency as they meet under the now enclosed new church building on Hwy 29 outside of Wadena.
Thomasville, ALThe Thomasville Times

Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever

Somebody once said, “Everything changes and nothing stays the same.”. The idea expressed by those words has been attributed to both Buddha and Plato but I won’t get involved in that discussion because I don’t care I just want to call your attention to the fact that there are changes taking place all around us.
Educationprimenewsghana.com

St Monica's College sacks 'holy kissing' Anglican priest as chaplain

St Monica's College of Education has sacked the Anglican priest seen in a viral video kissing some students. He has been relieved of his duties as chaplain of St Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong. Reports indicate that the decision formed part of the conclusions of a crunch meeting...
Religionboothbayregister.com

Patience and the pastor

Sometimes, some of the nicest story ideas take a while, weeks or longer, to become the stories you read in print and at wiscassetnewspaper.com and boothbayregister.com. We prioritize much of our work and print space based on what you need to know when, such as events, incidents and accidents. So...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Excerpted From The Path to Being a Pastor

In pastoral ministry, suffering is never far away. Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. (James 1:2–3) Some pastors seem to have bottomless natural wells of sympathy. You enter their presence and instantly...
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Jehovah’s Witnesses make history a second time

For the second year in a row, Jehovah’s Witnesses have moved their signature annual convention to a streaming platform and will perform thousands of baptisms at private homes, lakes and ponds. The “Powerful by Faith!” convention is translated into over 500 languages in 240 countries worldwide. Baptisms are the highlight...
ReligionSaipan Tribune

Church of Latter Day Saints is moving to a new home

The Church of Latter Day Saints’ 40-year lease on its current church grounds in Chalan Lau Lau, Saipan, will soon expire, which means the church will be moving to a new location. In line with this, the church held a ground breaking ceremony that was attended by church leaders and...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi Newborn Becomes Orphan After Both Parents Die From COVID-19

An anonymous newborn baby girl in Mississippi has been left orphaned after losing both parents to COVID-19. While discussing the “real” impacts of COVID-19 during a Zoom meeting with the Gulf Coast Business Council, Ochsner Health System CEO Wilson Thomas revealed the young girl’s story, AL.com reports. Thomas said the mother of the now-childless newborn was 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she was admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
churchleaders.com

Greg Locke Tells Church Members ‘I Will Ask You to Leave’ If They Wear a Mask Again

Controversial pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, made his thoughts clear about recent government murmurs of a second lockdown due to the uptick in COVID-19 resulting from the Delta variant. Preaching a sermon out of Luke 24:13-32 titled “Holy Heartburn,” Locke told his congregation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy