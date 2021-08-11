“K” is for King, Joseph Hillery (1869-1946)

Montreal (Agenzia Fides) - "The Missionary Month of October and World Mission Day offer the baptized two extraordinary means for the success of the mission: prayers and sharing. I wish everyone a good World Missionary Month and a successful World Mission Sunday on October 24th! And good success in the proclamation at all times and in every place of what we saw and heard with Jesus Christ!", said Fr. Yoland Ouellet, O.M.I., National Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies of French-speaking Canada, when presenting the material for missionary animation. "During the missionary month of October, let us pray to the Holy Spirit to give us new strength to continue our testimony in every moment and in every place. Let us continue our mission together in living Christian communities and proclaim what we have seen and heard, we proclaim now to you! (1 Jn, 1,3). Together with all men and women of good will, the mission calls us to be signs of faith, love and hope".