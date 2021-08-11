Cancel
Law

UnitedHealthcare Inks Settlement Over Mental Health Coverage (4)

bloomberglaw.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSettlements resolve private litigation, government investigations. United Healthcare Insurance Co. , United Behavioral Health, and Oxford Health Insurance Inc. will collectively pay more than $15.6 million to settle allegations they violated the federal mental health parity law. The companies will pay $10 million to resolve claims by government and private...

news.bloomberglaw.com

