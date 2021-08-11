Slight Risk of Severe Weather Tonight for All of WNY

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a marginal risk of severe weather for the Delaware Valley throughout the day and night on Wednesday and a slight risk for Lancaster and western Berks Counties. A Tornado Watch is in effect for Berks, Carbon, Chester, Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton counties until 8 p.m. A flash flood watch is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning for Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. Limited sunshine and spotty showers are possible through the afternoon before rain chances increase later this evening. Storms will likely begin to develop far west around 5 p.m. and gradually spread...