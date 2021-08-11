Slight Risk of Severe Weather Tonight for All of WNY
Another round of severe thunderstorms is expected tonight and lasting into daybreak. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has all of Western New York under a slight risk of severe weather, beginning at 9:00 PM. Forecasters say the main hazard will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 58 miles per hour, with a lower risk of locally heavy rain. The risk of severe weather will continue Thursday with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall possible.chautauquatoday.com
Comments / 0