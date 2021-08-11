Cancel
Six MU Health Care employees walk out in protest of vaccine mandate

By Taylor Freeman, KOMU 8 Reporter
KOMU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA − Health care workers at University Hospital walked out of their jobs on Wednesday in protest of the recent vaccination requirement. On Thursday of last week, executives from MU Health Care released a memo stating all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, 2021. This includes all employees under MU Health Care, School of Medicine, Sinclair School of Nursing and School of Health Professions.

