Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment

By Joe Burgett
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral comic book stories have deserved to be told one way or another in recent years. With Marvel Comics having the MCU and now Disney+ to play around with, they could tell stories for days. Yet DC Comics is not in a bad position either, as HBO Max will allow them to tell more stories too. These smaller stories are great to use and will only help to establish new major characters and brands for the companies they are connected to. Sometimes, there is a need to bring stories in that have a twist. One thing Disney has done is tell comic book stories that are slightly altered compared to their comic book counterpart. The reason for this was two-fold. First, they did not own every Marvel character, so for something like Civil War, they could not tell the exact comic book story. They also wanted to tell a different version that allowed the MCU to stand out on its own. Disney did not want to just tell the same story Marvel already has. They also combined stories. Such as with Thor: Ragnarok. The team combined the Ragnarok story with some elements of World War Hulk. All of this is great to see. In the end, we just want the stories to be told. The question is, what stories have yet to be told that need to be done?

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Marvel Universe#Marvel Comics#Mcu#Fury#The Justice League#The Bat Computer#Wonder Woman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another week is coming to an end, so we're back with another batch of streaming recommendations. Let's start with your weekend movie night – you can choose between Beckett, a new thriller on Netflix, or sci-fi anime Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time, which is now available to watch outside of Japan on Amazon Prime Video. And if you'd prefer an old favorite over a new release, try Jurassic Park on HBO Max instead.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Disney Has Reportedly Been Paying Comic Book Creators As Little As $5000 For Movies That Grossed $1+ Billion

The paltry sum Disney pays comic book writers and artists whose work is featured in film and on television is a story that's simply not going away, and more details have been revealed in a piece from The Guardian. The story itself goes into the legalities of how creators are paid royalties (or not) for characters they've created, but there are a few specific points that will leave you speechless.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Shows the Potential of Comic Book Movie Franchises

When it comes to comic book movies and in particular those featuring superheroes, there is one thing that fans always want and that's more. It is a rare thing within the genre for moviegoers to be satisfied with just one story. After all, Marvel has given us not just the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe but numerous smaller franchises within it as individual characters and teams each get their own series of films. On the DC Comics side of things, franchise-building has been a little trickier with some of the shifts in plans for the DCEU. However, now James Gunn's The Suicide Squad shows the potential of the comic book movie franchise not just for DC, but for a movie landscape that is already bloated with superheroes simply by leaning into the very elements that make comics work.
TV ShowsPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘The Suicide Squad,’ ‘Vivo.’ ‘Val’ & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and on streaming services this week, including director James Gunn’s re-imagining of “The Suicide Squad,” which debuts Friday in theaters and on HBO Max. Also this week: “Val,” a new documentary on the life and career of actor Val Kilmer, and “Vivo,” a Netflix animated movie starring Lin-Manuel Miranda as a singing kinkajou named Vivo.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Detective Comics #1041

DC has released a preview of Detective Comics #1041 ahead of its release this coming Tuesday; check it out here…. As Gotham’s Dark Knight of vengeance, Batman is seen by many (mostly criminals, let’s be honest) as judge and executioner of the city’s vilest villains. Well, it’s time for him to meet the Jury! In a last-ditch effort to avenge his daughter’s death, Mr. Worth has teamed with the Penguin’s criminal empire, the Party Crashers gang, and the Falcone crime family to form the kind of villain team-up that would leave a Boy Wonder sweating in his booties. Backup: Countdown to Task Force Z: Part One! Deb Donovan is on the trail of some weird happenings in Gotham…missing bodies from the morgue…tales of shady criminal activity the likes of which Gotham has never seen…and the person trying to keep her quiet is…Batman?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Releases Free Comic Book Day Comics Early, Digitally

Free Comic Book Day is this Saturday, August the 14th, though international availability may be different this year. DC Comics, though no longer distributed by FCBD owner Diamond Comic Distributors, nevertheless put out Free Comic Book Day titles, four of them, using the trademarked logos. But it seems, no longer part of the FCBD rules, it can release the titles as and when it likes. And while FCBD titles are generally not released digitally on Free Comic Book Day, often being released digitally over the following month or two, DC Comics is doing something different. Which is why all four of their titles are released, free, digitally, today – even though comic stores are supposed to wait until Saturday. An error? Deliberate? Do they just not care? Can comic shops do the same too?
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The best Suicide Squad comic book stories of all time

The latest DC movie The Suicide Squad is finally in theaters and streaming on HBO Max in the US, which means it's the perfect time to read - or re-read - the best Suicide Squad comic books. The Suicide Squad was created in the '50s, but the high-octane action cut...
Comics411mania.com

The Silliest Characters in Comic Books

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed our Top 10 Friendships in Comics. Here’s...
Netflixfreelibrary.org

The Return of Free Comic Book Day!

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Free Comic Book Day!. The all-ages event was founded in 2001 to encourage both curious, first-time comic book readers and seasoned comic book fans alike, offering a huge selection of free titles throughout comic book shops across North America, designed to appeal to a broad range of age levels and interests.
Entertainmentoklahoman.com

Hulk, Star Wars among Free Comic Book Day stories

Special-edition comics featuring the Hulk, Star Wars and others are among the Free Comic Book Day giveaways set for Saturday. The comic-book holiday Free Comic Book Day usually kicks off the summer season, traditionally on the first Saturday in May. The celebration was moved this year to Aug. 14 due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, the pandemic is still with us, so please check with your local comic book shops about any COVID-19 restrictions required at their events, or last-minute cancellations. Participating locations can be found at freecomicbookday.com.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Danny DeVito Writes The Penguin Comic Story For DC Comics

Danny DeVito writes The Penguin, in a story drawn by Dan Mora, and published by DC Comics this November in the Gotham City Villains Anniversary #1. The comic represents the eightieth anniversary of a number of DC Comics villains including The Penguin, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Talia al Ghul, the Mad Hatter, Killer Moth, and the original Red Hood. DeVito played The Penguin in Batman Returns back in 1992 – and that's just about to have its thirtieth anniversary as well… here's what to look out for, as well as the rest of DC Comics November 2021 solicitations.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day Shows A Brutal Daredevil Future

We ran a look at the surprise Daredevil story in today's Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day comic a while ago. But now that it is out today for Free Comic Book Day, August 14th, we can afford to be a little more spoilery. Because the comic also includes an unannounced...
ComicsIndiana Gazette

Captain Comics: Your guide to Free Comic Book Day 2021

On Saturday, Aug. 14, participating comic shops will offer at least 50 titles absolutely free. OK, some shops will require a minimum purchase. But that just means you get more stuff!. With so many books available, smart shoppers will know what books they’re looking for. Here’s a peek at some...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Free Comic Book Day Reveals Hulk's New Story: Operation Smashtronaut

In October, Marvel publishes Immortal Hulk #50, the final issue of the Al Ewing and Joe Bennett run, critically acclaimed and a commercial hit, which continues as a spinoff with Gamma Flight. In November, Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley create a new Incredible Hulk #1, which takes the character into a brand new direction. But what direction?

Comments / 0

Community Policy