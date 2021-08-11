Cancel
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 brings larger cover display, Armor Aluminum frame

 6 days ago

Just saw videos of this from MKBHD and Michael Fisher. The one in panda looks to be my next phone. And I just barely bought an iPhone 12 mini only 3.5 months ago. Or I could just wait for the Flip4 so Samsung can make the outer display even bigger.

Michael Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Exynos#Google Pixel#Mkbhd#Iphone#Razr 5g#Mst#Motorola#Exynos2100
Samsung Galaxy
Technology
Samsung
Cell Phones
Google
Cell PhonesCNET

Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21: The biggest rumored differences between Samsung's phones

Samsung could unveil its new flagship, rumored to be the Galaxy S22, next year. But how do the rumors about the upcoming smartphone compare to this year's Galaxy S21? So far, we've heard that the Galaxy S22 could offer a thinner design with upgrades to its camera, processor and battery, all for a similar price as the Galaxy S21. The latest buzz about Samsung's new phone also talks about possible new color options. According to Dutch blog LetsGoDigital, Samsung may have hinted that the Galaxy S22 could come in a light green and pink, called "Pistachio Green" and "Flamingo Pink," during the company's August 2021 Unpacked event, where the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were launched.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Get rid of your old devices, Samsung raises trade-in limit to 4 towards a Galaxy Fold 3 or Flip 3

Samsung announced its new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 earlier this week. Though they cost less than the previous-generation Galaxy Fold 2 and Flip, they’re still an expensive piece of hardware to purchase. Well, Samsung understands that, and thanks to their new trade-in policies, you can now bring in up to four devices at once to lower the cost of the smartphones.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Samsung August 2021 security update is now rolling out for these Galaxy devices

Android updates are still not perfect, but we’re seeing things improve year over year. Samsung has accumulated a stellar update track record as of late and is now among the best in the business when it comes to rolling out Android updates. Now, the company is rolling out the August 2021 security update to its Samsung Galaxy lineup. Here’s the full list.
Posted by
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 probably won’t have an S Pen slot

One feature of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that we’re almost certain of at this point is support for Samsung’s S Pen stylus, previously offered by the Galaxy Note range and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. This support has been widely rumored, but it’s not been clear whether there would be a slot for the S Pen or not, and now that’s looking unlikely.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 Indian prices leak

No matter how big it is when you have competition from all sides, now everyone who wants a fol... looking at all your previous comments it seems you have some sort of secret crush on chinese companies.... hopefully you see the reality and get past their superficial marketing and hype.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

5 reasons why the Samsung Galaxy S21 was a flop

Every year without fail, many Android users look forward to seeing what Samsung has in store with the Galaxy S-series. It is the company’s flagship phone lineup that has catapulted them into stardom, but with the Galaxy S21, it seems that the phone isn’t selling very well compared to its predecessors.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 has its full spec list leaked along with new renders

A few hours ago a comprehensive leak gave us all the details regarding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold3, and now it's time for the exact same thing to happen to the other foldable smartphone the company plans on unveiling at its August 11 event - the Galaxy Z Flip3. At this rate, we're not sure the event itself serves any purpose other than outing some promo videos.
Cell PhonesPCWorld

Samsung just can't quit foldable phones: Meet the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3

Samsung has a fever and more foldable phones are the only prescription. And thus today the biggest name in Android phones announced the third generation of its foldable Galaxy smartphones: The Galaxy Z Fold3, a flagship model that opens like a book, and the smaller Z Flip3, a less expensive model that opens vertically and harkens back to the flip phones of the early 2000s.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is Samsung's crown jewel, but it's betting you'll buy a Z Flip3 instead

Samsung has christened its third generation of mobile phones with folding displays. The debut of the Galaxy Z Fold3 phablet also comes support for an S Pen for the first time in the series while the clamshell-styled Flip3 brings plenty of flexing display surface for the lowest price offered yet, at least from this company. This refresh also introduces an even clearer divide in sorting out what type of consumer is meant to buy which device.
NFLmspoweruser.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be available for just $999 from August 27

Samsung today officially revealed the Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable smartphone. The Z Flip3 comes with a redesigned Cover Screen that is four times larger than its predecessor. With the 120Hz refresh rate on the Main Screen, you can enjoy smooth scrolling experience. Thanks to the Samsung’s new Armor Aluminum and IPX8 water resistance, Z Flip3 more durable than ever.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

The Galaxy Z Flip3 is Samsung's latest clamshell foldable

The Galaxy Z Flip3 has been introduced today as Samsung's "other" foldable smartphone. The new device contains the potentially critical improvement over its forebear of a much-enlarged secondary display, which might allow the user to do things such as read messages and use its cameras without even opening the next-gen clamshell.

