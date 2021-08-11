Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 brings larger cover display, Armor Aluminum frame

Samsung could unveil its new flagship, rumored to be the Galaxy S22, next year. But how do the rumors about the upcoming smartphone compare to this year's Galaxy S21? So far, we've heard that the Galaxy S22 could offer a thinner design with upgrades to its camera, processor and battery, all for a similar price as the Galaxy S21. The latest buzz about Samsung's new phone also talks about possible new color options. According to Dutch blog LetsGoDigital, Samsung may have hinted that the Galaxy S22 could come in a light green and pink, called "Pistachio Green" and "Flamingo Pink," during the company's August 2021 Unpacked event, where the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were launched.