Brave Phoenix Xayah Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

By Bao Ha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Brave Phoenix Xayah is one of many skins in the new Phoenix skin line that is being released in League of Legends Patch 11.17. Although there is no Phoenix Rakan skin yet, Brave Phoenix Xayah is one you won't want to miss. Here is all the information about the new skin that you'll want to know.

NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
