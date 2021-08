(Predicted order of finish) What to expect: In a survey of coaches, Leland was projected to finish first in the Mt. Hamilton Division. Here is why: The Chargers return the division’s junior of the year, RB Mark Eby, who ran for 677 yards and scored eight TDs in five games last spring. Cade Whitson was the Bay Area News Group’s first-team kicker. He made a 45-yard field goal in the spring. Jack Ryan, a rising senior, garnered first-team all-league honors after contributing 38 tackles, three sacks and an interception. Rising senior Banipal Yaro (6-4, 320) anchors the offensive line, and 6-6 WR/TE/DE Nick Ames is a three-year varsity player.