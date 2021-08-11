Cancel
Mesa City Council Approves Funding to Help More People in Need

Posted by 
Mesa, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona
 7 days ago
  • Lead Mesa City Council has approved the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Annual Action Plan which includes more than $4.2 million allocated to nonprofit agencies to help residents in need. Details at www.mesanow.org

Thanks to federal grants and the generosity of residents, more people at risk in Mesa are getting access to essential services. Mesa City Council recently approved the Fiscal Year 2021/2022 Annual Action Plan which includes more than $4.2 million allocated to nonprofit agencies to assist Mesa residents in need.

The Annual Action Plan includes specific initiatives that are funded under the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) programs. The plan also includes the City’s Human Services programs which receive money from the General Fund and donations from the ABC: A Better Community Program.

City Council approved the following allocations:

CDBG public service agencies $ 633,672

CDBG non-public service $1,500,000

Funding for City of Mesa Housing Rehabilitation Programs

HOME $1,315,800

ESG $ 320,722

Human Services $ 520,000

A list of specific funding allocations to non-profit agencies is available here.

The funding recommendations were determined after a series of public meetings and a 30-day public comment period earlier this year. The application process began in October 2020.

The City of Mesa has participated in the federal CDBG Program for 44 years, ESG Program for 32 years, and HOME Program for 28 years, and has received more than $100 million to deliver critical services to low- to moderate-income persons. These federal programs fund a variety of activities including capital improvements, housing, public services, homeless assistance, emergency shelter and transitional housing.

You can help Mesa residents through the ABC: A Better Community utility donation program which provides shelter, meals and other essential services to Mesa children, families and seniors in need.

Donating to ABC is easy. City utility customers can contribute by automatically donating money with their monthly utility bill payments. Visit www.mesaaz.gov/abc to enroll. Mesa residents can also enroll by calling City of Mesa Customer Service at (480) 644-2221. This allows people to add a donation of five dollars per month or any amount of their choice. Residents can also round up on the dollar on their utility bills or contribute a one-time amount.

Contact: Kevin Christopher

(480) 644-4699

Kevin.Christopher@mesaaz.gov

Mesa east of Phoenix in the East Valley section of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is bordered by Tempe on the west, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community on the north, Chandler and Gilbert on the south along with Queen Creek, and Apache Junction on the east.

