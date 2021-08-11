Letter: History shows vaccines are life savers. So get the jab.

Regarding "St. Louis County officials urge vaccinations, masking as COVID-19 cases keep climbing" (Aug. 5): Vaccines have been around for more than a century. Without vaccines, we would still see many deaths from diphtheria, smallpox, permanent disabilities from polio and measles complications as well as babies who would be born with congenital problems due to their mothers having chicken pox and rubella during a pregnancy. Having worked in public health for many years, I have seen many of these outcomes. I remember the dreaded polio as a child, and we lined up to get the polio vaccine when it came out. We require children to get these vaccines before going to school to protect themselves and others.