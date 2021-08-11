Taysom vs. Jameis QB battle: Like he promised, Winston connects on a deep scoring strike

Jameis Winston said he was going to connect on a deep shot, and Wednesday, he connected on a deep shot. Winston’s big scoring throw was the highlight of an otherwise up-and-down day of practice for the New Orleans Saints quarterbacks group. It represented what was possible in what will be a new-look Saints offense. But as exciting as a more vertical offense is, New Orleans will also have to clean up some things that we’ve seen a bit too much of in recent practices.