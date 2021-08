Instagram is great for keeping in touch with buddies and exploring prospective matches, but often we get a dm or a comment we do not desire to have. Instagram users receive an avalanche of unwelcome comments and DM requests from users they don’t recognize throughout these brief bursts of engagement. Users may select who can contact you through these busy moments using the Limits function. Instagram is also looking into techniques to detect when users are experiencing increases in comments or DMs so it can prompt them to turn the feature on.