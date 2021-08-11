Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Seriously Big

By Kristian Lin
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Serious Pizza, 2728 W 7th St, FW. 11am-midnight Sun-Thu, 11am-3am Fri-Sat. All major credit cards accepted. 682-348-2482. They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and the people behind Serious Pizza have certainly taken that to heart. The smallest pizza size you can order there is the Huge Slice, which is larger than most places’ personal pan pizzas. The whole pies come in sizes ranging from 18 to a whopping 30 inches in diameter, the latter requiring two pizza peels to extract from the oven. The restaurant’s one dessert option is a cinnamon roll that’s the size of a cake. I think I got Type 2 diabetes just from looking at that thing.

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

