Seriously Big
Serious Pizza, 2728 W 7th St, FW. 11am-midnight Sun-Thu, 11am-3am Fri-Sat. All major credit cards accepted. 682-348-2482. They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and the people behind Serious Pizza have certainly taken that to heart. The smallest pizza size you can order there is the Huge Slice, which is larger than most places’ personal pan pizzas. The whole pies come in sizes ranging from 18 to a whopping 30 inches in diameter, the latter requiring two pizza peels to extract from the oven. The restaurant’s one dessert option is a cinnamon roll that’s the size of a cake. I think I got Type 2 diabetes just from looking at that thing.denton.bubblelife.com
Comments / 0