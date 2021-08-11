Night & Day // August 11-17, 2021

There’s something special about Magnolia Motor Lounge to Dustin Massey. The comfy Cultural District’s garage-turned-venue was the spot where the singer-songwriter initially discovered Fort Worth’s burgeoning music scene after he moved back to Texas from Colorado. Watching acts like the Quaker City Night Hawks and Johnathan Taylor & The Northern Lights was a revelation for him. Something about seeing these artists on MML’s modest but homey stage brought live music into a form of obtainable reality to him, a change from the abstract and otherworldly make-believe fantasy space it had previously occupied in his mind. Seeing shows there was seminal in Massey’s late turn toward his own music career. It seems only natural that that stage would be the one he chose to celebrate the release of his debut album.