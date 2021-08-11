Night & Day // August 11-17, 2021
BRIT, the Botanical Research Institute of Texas (1700 University Dr, Fort Worth, 817- 332-4441), is hosting a water conservation seminar presented by Fort Worth Water. From 6pm to 9pm, attend It’s Hot Outside: Made for the Shade in person or virtually at Facebook.com/BRITorg. This free seminar taught by local and regional experts will cover conservation programs, gardening and landscaping tips, and watering requirements, plus — most importantly — saving money on your water bill.denton.bubblelife.com
