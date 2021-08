Little Palm at the Ryder Hotel is a hot spot for poolside cocktails and snacks. In a city known for its food, these eight newcomers are worth a reservation. Leading up to the pandemic, Charleston’s dining scene reached a moment of reckoning. Stalwarts that defined Lowcountry cuisine, like Hominy Grill and McCrady’s, shuttered (the former so chef Robert Stehling could develop other ventures and the latter because it was no longer a viable concept with new restrictions on seating capacity). Then in 2020, the most promising newcomers—places like Chubby Fish and Estadio—were forced to shut down for half a year or more. Through closings and staffing issues, however, the Holy City’s restaurants have proven their resilience.