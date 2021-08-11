Police arrest man after large number of iPhones stolen from Amazon distribution center in the UK

A man has been arrested by the FBI after online sleuths worked to track down the bodybuilder photographed dragging a police officer down a set of stairs during the Capitol riots.Logan Barnhart, 40, a supporter of former president Donald Trump from Michigan, was named as a potential suspect by internet sleuths as part of a wider online effort to identify those present on the insurrection in Washinton DC on 6 January.Information on Mr Barnhart was first released by the “Sedition Hunters” community, who suspected him of being an individual seen during the insurrection wearing sunglasses, a US flag cap and...