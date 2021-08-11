Police arrest man after large number of iPhones stolen from Amazon distribution center in the UK
Police have arrested a man in connection with the theft of a large number of iPhones that were stolen from an Amazon distribution center in the UK. As reported by Greater Manchester Police, on Wednesday 4 August 2021 officers received a report of theft from an Amazon distribution center in Little Hulton. A full investigation was launched and a man in his 30s was arrested the following day on suspicion of theft and money laundering.www.theapplepost.com
Comments / 0