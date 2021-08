ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Sea levels are rising and the effects are being felt in Maryland. Residents cringe at the mention of storms or full moons at City Dock in Annapolis because of how often the area floods. However, there is a short-term and long-term plan being to raise all of City Dock. It’ll happen in the next three to four years but it’ll cost millions. The impact is hard to ignore if you live along the coast or a low-lying area. “Climate change is real. That the sea is rising, it is heating up. And if we don’t do something about it,...