Credible Overwatch Leaker Reveals Why Overwatch 2 is Taking So Long

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One Overwatch leaker has come forward to explain what he knows about the lengthy development of Overwatch 2. Blizzard Entertainment's sequel to its flagship strategic shooter, Overwatch, has been in development for more than three years now. It was originally unveiled at BlizzCon 2019 where, during its showcase, developers claimed the game would feature a huge rework of the game with new content, new maps, and new heroes. Unfortunately, aside from a few "progress streams" and videos of professional players trying out the game, details have been few and far between.

#Overwatch League#Overwatch 2#Game Mechanics#Game Development#Blizzard Entertainment#Metro#Volskaya Industries
