Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Smartphone Unveiled, Here’s an Early Hands-On Look
Samsung’s all-new Z Fold 3 builds upon its predecessors and immerses users in theater-like viewing experiences, while staying fully engaged in their favorite content on the uninterrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display. You won’t find any notches or hole punches this time around, as the company has incorporated under display selfie camera technology. This means the minimum number of pixels are applied on top of the camera hole for an increased viewable area so users get an unbroken canvas for their favorite apps. Read more for three hands-on videos and additional information.www.techeblog.com
