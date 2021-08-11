Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Smartphone Unveiled, Here’s an Early Hands-On Look

Are folding phones the future? Samsung seems to think so: its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the mobile maker’s third effort at a foldable flagship. It doesn’t reinvent the bend. You get the same 6.2in display on the door, plus the same sizeable 7.6in screen when you flip it open – albeit brighter than before. Also identical is the trio of 12MP lenses at the back. What’s new is external Gorilla Glass Victus, as well as a protective film over the main display, making it 80% stronger than the second-gen layer. That’s supported by a hardier aluminium hinge which makes it good for 200,000 folds – more than enough for any origami fan. Updated software tricks should mean easier multi-tasking, while S Pen support allows sketchers to finally make the most of all that screen real estate (though there’s nowhere to stash the stylus after). It also features Samsung’s first under-screen camera for surreptitious selfies. The Z Fold 3 is set to ship on 27 August. Prices start at £1599 for the 256GB version, rising to £1699 for 512GB – both of which come with 5G connectivity.