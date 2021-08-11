Cancel
Restaurants

Domino’s Is Giving Away Millions In Free Food As Part Of ‘Surprise Frees’ Promotion

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've all been there: ordering through a food delivery app because we're too lazy to cook or go out and it ends up costing an arm and a leg. Good thing Domino's is all about the people, because to combat those "surprise fees" charged by food delivery apps, the pizza brand is announcing a new promotion called "Surprise Frees" that intends to give out more than 5 million "Surprise Frees" items valued at up to $50 million.

