Broncos' Tim Patrick: Returns from groin issue

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Patrick (groin) returned to practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Minor injuries have cost Patrick some practice time this summer, but he'll still have his shot to compete with KJ Hamler for the third spot at wide receiver. The Broncos open their preseason Saturday against the Vikings, and while Patrick won't necessarily play in that game, he seems to be on track for the second or third week of the exhibition slate.

