Broncos' Tim Patrick: Returns from groin issue

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton could make his preseason debut on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. Sutton is coming off an ACL tear, so the Broncos have been cautious with him. He sat out the preseason opener last week, but head coach Vic Fangio thinks the breakout candidate could suit up. "Hopefully in the next few days and the next few weeks, he’ll take a big step forward and feel comfortable and feel raring to go," he said. Keep an eye on Sutton's status as training camp progresses. Health permitting, he could be in store for a big year if Drew Lock can be accurate on a semi-consistent basis.