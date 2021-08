Lonzo Ball (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) The earliest signing that was reported last week during the free agency negotiation window saw the Chicago Bulls pull off a big sign-and-trade deal to get restricted free agent point guard Lonzo Ball from the New Orleans Pelicans. Arturas Karnisovas and the Bulls going out to nab Lonzo from the Pelicans was also essentially the first signing that was announced from the major media voices around the NBA landscape last week, namely from Adrian Wojnarowski and Shmas Charania.