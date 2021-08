A Russell Wilson deep ball hung up a bit in the wind, and DK Metcalf waited near the goal line, poised to make yet another big play. Despite the presence of two defensive backs, cornerback Tre Flowers and safety Quandre Diggs, it almost seemed inevitable that Metcalf would come down with the jump ball, because, well, Metcalf is 6-feet-4 inches of freakish athleticism, but despite Metcalf getting to the ball first, he wasn't able to secure the grab, because Flowers made a perfect play, getting his left arm between Metcalf's hands to rip the ball away.