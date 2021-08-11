Cancel
Berkshire County, MA

Is Vacationing Away from Berkshire County a Good Idea Right Now?

By Tom Conklin
WUPE
WUPE
 8 days ago
We just finally started to get our lives back. We're taking trips again, going to shows and concerts again, and we're going out to dinner again. Enter the Delta Variant. Ugh. I don't know about you, but I still want to get away somewhere, and the thought of hunkering down again is not exactly resonating well with me. So, should we or shouldn't we travel. AAA has some tips for taking that desperately wanted trip as we deal with this new strain of COVID-19, but it all starts of course with heading the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

