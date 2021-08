Tuesday was a disappointing day for the soybean bulls, as the market failed to rally on bullish fundamental supply news. The U.S. crop has seen a significant decline in conditions in the weekly Crop Progress reports, and the balance sheet has no room for lower yields. For example, if there are no changes to the demand numbers from the current USDA forecast for 2021/22 and yield drops 1 bushel per acre to 49, ending stocks would fall to 64 million bushels and result in a stocks/usage ratio of 1.5%. This would be a record low and would require price rationing. The current yield estimate at 50 bushels/acre is close to last year’s 50.2. However, only 57% of the crop is rated good/excellent, down from 72% a year ago and below the 10-year average of 61%.