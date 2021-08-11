Cancel
Russell Wilson reportedly willing to restructure contract to help teammates

By Steve DelVecchio
Yardbarker
Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Seahawks have two core players seeking new contracts before the start of the 2021 season, and Russell Wilson is willing to help the team settle the disputes. Safety Jamal Adams and left tackle Duane Brown, who are both starters and Pro Bowlers, have been present at Seahawks training camp but have not participated in practice. Wilson said Sunday that the Seahawks have “got to figure out” a way to get Brown back on the field. According to Adam Jude and Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Wilson is willing to restructure his contract to create cap space for the Seahawks to extend Adams and Brown.

