GRAINS-CBOT wheat stabilizes after rally as traders await U.S. crop data

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 10-14 cents * Profit-taking hits wheat after global supply concerns on Friday pushed the most-active contract to an 8-1/2-year high, traders said. * Germany's farm cooperatives association estimated the country's crop at 22.39 million tonnes, down 1.8% from July but up 1.3% from last year. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 13-1/2 cents lower at $7.47 per bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 11-3/4 cents at $7.24-3/4 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat dropped 14 cents to $9.28. CORN - Down 1-3 cents * South Dakota corn yield prospects are down from last year and the three-year average, according to the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. * The four-day tour said Ohio yield prospects are above last year and the three-year average. * The USDA, in a weekly report on Monday, cut its U.S. corn and soybean crop condition ratings while analysts expected no changes. * Weaker oil prices set a negative tone for the corn market, traders said. * CBOT December corn last traded flat at $5.68-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2-6 cents * Soybeans are finding some support from gains in soymeal and weaker-than-expected U.S. crop condition ratings, traders said. * The Pro Farmer crop tour said soybean pod counts in South Dakota are down from last year and the three-year average, after the first day of checks on Monday. * Ohio pod counts are up from last year and the three-year average, according to the tour. * Traders are watching for U.S. soy export demand, after a string of sales. * November soybeans were last up 5-3/4 cents at $13.74 per bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)