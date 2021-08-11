Cancel
GRAINS-CBOT wheat stabilizes after rally as traders await U.S. crop data

 7 days ago

CHICAGO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures stabilized on Wednesday as traders adjusted positions ahead of a U.S. government crop report, a day after prices jumped on concerns about tightening global inventories. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is set to issue an update on global grain...

AgricultureAgriculture Online

Kazakhstan forecasts 2021 grain crop at 15.3 million tonnes

NUR-SULTAN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan expects to harvest 15.3 million tonnes of grain this year, acting Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashokeyev told a government meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat edges lower, global supply concerns limit losses

CANBERRA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday as a stronger dollar weighed on prices, although concerns about global supplies provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2% at $7.33-1/2 a bushel by 0134...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat eases, world supply concerns limit decline; soybeans fall

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost ground on Wednesday, as the market took a breather after climbing last week to its highest in more than eight years on concerns over global supplies. Soybeans and corn futures edged lower. "Wheat production outlook is not looking great in several...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Price-rationing for the soybean market, analyst asks

Tuesday was a disappointing day for the soybean bulls, as the market failed to rally on bullish fundamental supply news. The U.S. crop has seen a significant decline in conditions in the weekly Crop Progress reports, and the balance sheet has no room for lower yields. For example, if there are no changes to the demand numbers from the current USDA forecast for 2021/22 and yield drops 1 bushel per acre to 49, ending stocks would fall to 64 million bushels and result in a stocks/usage ratio of 1.5%. This would be a record low and would require price rationing. The current yield estimate at 50 bushels/acre is close to last year’s 50.2. However, only 57% of the crop is rated good/excellent, down from 72% a year ago and below the 10-year average of 61%.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Kazakhstan sees 2021 grain crop down 24% due to drought

(Adds details, quotes, context) NUR-SULTAN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan expects its 2021 grain crop to fall by 24% to 15.3 million tonnes after drought hit main producing regions of the Central Asian nation, acting Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashokeyev told a government meeting on Wednesday. Kazakhstan, the top grain producer...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine 2021/22 grain exports seen rising to 57 mln T, says APK-Inform

KYIV, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine is likely to increase its grain exports to 57 million tonnes in the 2021/22 July-June season from 45.5 million tonnes in 2020/21 thanks to a bigger harvest, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday. The exports are likely to include 21.1 million tonnes of wheat, 4.4...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russia's agriculture ministry delays grain harvesting data

MOSCOW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry, which usually discloses grain harvesting data daily, has delayed its publication, its website showed on Wednesday. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, supplying it mainly to Africa and the Middle East. It competes with the European Union and Ukraine. The latest...
IndustryAgriculture Online

Financial investors further net long position in Euronext wheat

PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - * Non-commercial market participants expanded their net long position for the fifth week in a row in Euronext's milling wheat futures and options in the week to Aug. 13, data published by Euronext on Wednesday showed. * Non-commercial participants, which include investment funds and financial...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rise on firm cash market, beef prices

CHICAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange firmed on Wednesday on higher cash cattle and beef prices, while feeder cattle gained as rains were forecast to hit drought-parched grazing pastures in the western Midwest and northern Plains, traders said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Marginal Gains in Corn, Wheat

Corn is 1 to 2 cents higher, soybeans are 5 to 8 cents lower and wheat is flat to 5 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Wednesday with trade looking to push back towards the $5.70 area on the December contract for the fifth day in a row.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat seen down 10-14 cents; corn down 1-3 cents; soy up 2-6 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 10-14 cents * Profit-taking hits wheat after global supply concerns on Friday pushed the most-active contract to an 8-1/2-year high, traders said. * Germany's farm cooperatives association estimated the country's crop at 22.39 million tonnes, down 1.8% from July but up 1.3% from last year. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 13-1/2 cents lower at $7.47 per bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 11-3/4 cents at $7.24-3/4 per bushel. MGEX September spring wheat dropped 14 cents to $9.28. CORN - Down 1-3 cents * South Dakota corn yield prospects are down from last year and the three-year average, according to the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. * The four-day tour said Ohio yield prospects are above last year and the three-year average. * The USDA, in a weekly report on Monday, cut its U.S. corn and soybean crop condition ratings while analysts expected no changes. * Weaker oil prices set a negative tone for the corn market, traders said. * CBOT December corn last traded flat at $5.68-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2-6 cents * Soybeans are finding some support from gains in soymeal and weaker-than-expected U.S. crop condition ratings, traders said. * The Pro Farmer crop tour said soybean pod counts in South Dakota are down from last year and the three-year average, after the first day of checks on Monday. * Ohio pod counts are up from last year and the three-year average, according to the tour. * Traders are watching for U.S. soy export demand, after a string of sales. * November soybeans were last up 5-3/4 cents at $13.74 per bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)
Spokane, WAcapitalpress.com

RMA looking into wheat prices used for crop insurance

SPOKANE — The USDA Risk Management Agency is taking a closer look at wheat prices in response to farmers' concerns about lower prices for crop insurance coverage compared to elevator prices. Farmers cited a difference of 50 to 80 cents per bushel for soft white winter wheat between the agency's...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy futures rise on U.S. export demand; wheat retreats

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on steady export demand and uncertainty over the U.S. crop on Tuesday, while profit-taking dragged down wheat futures after a rally, traders said. Corn futures were near unchanged. Gains in soybeans came after the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Corn, soy firm as crop conditions in focus; wheat falls

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher on Tuesday as lower-than-expected U.S. crop ratings underscored mixed growing conditions, while the market awaited results from a Midwest field tour. Gains were capped by signs of slower demand in some markets as consumers adjust to elevated prices and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil soy growers question Bayer's dicamba guidance

SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian soy lobby Aprosoja, which represents some 240,000 farmers, has expressed concern about use of a genetically modified soybean seed technology resistant to the herbicide dicamba, according to a statement on Tuesday. The fresh concerns with the weed killer, which faced hurdles in U.S....
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Soybeans Slightly Higher

Corn is 1 to 2 cents lower, soybeans are 2 to 4 cents higher and wheat is 16 to 24 cents lower. Corn trade is 1 to 2 cents lower midday Tuesday with early gains fading a bit as range-bound trade continues, as we consolidate around $5.70 on the December contract. Ethanol margins will see support from sliding corn basis, but the downtrend in energies will limit upside short term with cheaper fall blends coming soon. Brazil will continue to move along with the end of the second crop season with harvest to expand soon.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat tumbles on profit-taking after 8-yr high; corn, soy follow

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell more than 3% on Tuesday in a profit-taking setback after the most-active contract reached an 8-1/2-year high last week, traders said. Corn and soybean futures followed wheat lower, with soybeans retreating from early advances despite fresh export sales of U.S. soy.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hog, live cattle futures end lower on uncertain demand

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Lean hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange ended lower on Tuesday on long liquidation and uncertainty about demand for various cuts of pork, traders said. Benchmark CME October lean hogs settled down 1.100 cents, or 1.2%, at 87.900 cents per pound, retreating from Monday's...

