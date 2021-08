This property caught my eye for its very convenient location one block from highway 213 and Chestertown’s Historic District amenities. The property has great curb appeal from its exterior color palette and variety of hardscape and landscape. The two-story, two-bay house with light yellow/brown lap siding and the reddish-brown colored shutters stands out against its setting in the lush perennial garden on either side of the brick sidewalk and the mature crape myrtle that fans out from the landscaping frames the front elevation beautifully. At the side yard, the hardscape changes texture from brick to white pebbles inlaid with individual deep gray flagstone pavers. At the end of the pavers is another texture change of the wooden privacy fence with a delightful iron artisan gate design of a half-sunrise arched top festooned with vines and miniature lights. The gate separates the public space from the private rear yard enclosed by the wooden fence.