Lytle ISD Return to School Plan – 2021-22
Lytle ISD is committed to providing quality in-person instruction for all students for the 2021-2022 school year. As always, the health and safety of Lytle students and staff remains our highest priority. We will implement safety guidelines and practices that help protect our students, teachers, staff, and community as much as possible from COVID-19. These protocols will be updated and revised based on public health and governmental guidance regarding COVID-19.devinenews.com
